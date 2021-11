The Walnut Creek City Council on Tuesday will consider banning the sale of flavored tobacco and electronic smoking devices within city limits. The move is aimed at young smokers, attracted to flavored products for electronic vaping. A staff report for Tuesday's meeting quotes U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics saying smoking is the leading cause of preventable deaths in the U.S. (more than 480,000 annually). It also says nearly nine out of every 10 adult smokers try smoking by the age of 18.

WALNUT CREEK, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO