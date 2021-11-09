Waffle Maker Also Makes Farts

Make your own totally fresh breakfast with the YouFlaker by W. Mock DIY Cereal Maker. This do-it-yourself machine lets you create muesli and cereal as well as flake your own grains. Just imagine creating your own oatmeal from whole oats! In fact, it can even squeeze other types of grain like spelt, rye, wheat, kamut, and einkorn. And it crushes flax, sunflower, sesame, and hemp seeds. With a housing made from 100% renewable resources, its Arboblend material offers a sustainable design. Moreover, the rollers that squeeze the ingredients consist of stainless steel, and the efficient 130W electrical motor works on any power outlet with voltage anywhere in the world. Enjoy the YouFlaker, which can produce 100 g/min of fresh flakes, preserving nutrients like enzymes and B vitamins—and tasting awesome! Just like you enjoy coffee ground just before brewing, you’ll love muesli that’s freshly flaked before you eat it.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO