CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Waffle Maker Also Makes Farts

By Editorials
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things that we don't like about machines is their...

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

YouFlaker by W. Mock DIY Cereal Maker lets you make your own 100% fresh oat flakes & oatmeal

Make your own totally fresh breakfast with the YouFlaker by W. Mock DIY Cereal Maker. This do-it-yourself machine lets you create muesli and cereal as well as flake your own grains. Just imagine creating your own oatmeal from whole oats! In fact, it can even squeeze other types of grain like spelt, rye, wheat, kamut, and einkorn. And it crushes flax, sunflower, sesame, and hemp seeds. With a housing made from 100% renewable resources, its Arboblend material offers a sustainable design. Moreover, the rollers that squeeze the ingredients consist of stainless steel, and the efficient 130W electrical motor works on any power outlet with voltage anywhere in the world. Enjoy the YouFlaker, which can produce 100 g/min of fresh flakes, preserving nutrients like enzymes and B vitamins—and tasting awesome! Just like you enjoy coffee ground just before brewing, you’ll love muesli that’s freshly flaked before you eat it.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waffle Maker#Fart#Food Drink
News Enterprise

Vacation treats make tasty waffles

One of the best parts of being on vacation is eating good food. On a trip to Orange Beach Alabama last month I had some great food. Fresh fish and local restaurants are usually on the agenda on a trip to the beach. Mom and I love a place there...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Dinner Rolls That Could Totally Pass as Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A basket of warm dinner rolls can make even a regular weeknight meal feel special, and they’re practically a requirement for holiday meals like Thanksgiving. Although the bread aisle and bakery department at most grocery stores usually have an assortment of fresh rolls, a stash of frozen rolls can really come in handy. You can bust them out whenever you’re whipping up a quick batch of soup, pull them out for a chicken dinner on a whim, or use them as a nice accompaniment to a big salad.
FOOD & DRINKS
progressivegrocer.com

Good Good Pancake & Waffle Mix

The latest addition to no-added-sugar Icelandic brand Good Good’s product line is Keto-Friendly Pancake & Waffle Mix, which is made with such lower-carb ingredients as almond flour and egg white powder, and sweetened with erythritol, a low-calorie natural sweetener. As with nearly all Good Good products, the mix is non-GMO, gluten-free, keto and diabetes-friendly, as well as being free from added sugars and artificial sweeteners. With just 3 grams of carbs per serving, Good Good’s Pancake & Waffle Mix expands the brand’s current category lineup of jams, syrups, spreads, keto bars and natural sweeteners. A 9.3-ounce bag of the mix with erythritol or without retails for a suggested $11.99. The mix rollout comes at the same time as the closing of a $2 million Series A follow-up round of investment led by current investors Icepharma, K2B Investments and Aton.JL, a year after the brand received a $3 million Series A round of investment in spring of 2020. The investments will help Good Good scale its production and product innovation efforts.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
B102.7

Cinnamon Rolls on a Waffle Iron Will Make Your Life Better

A couple of years ago I saw a video that showed a super-easy way to make something that is already really easy to make and honestly it's better. The video was cinnamon rolls on a waffle iron. Put a disk or disks of dough on the iron, cook them, do any other fancy stuff you like, and enjoy. It's such a simple way to make them I felt stupid for not having thought of it.
RECIPES
York Dispatch Online

Restaurant stored marinated meat on the floor: Food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories. Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are,...
FOOD SAFETY
insideedition.com

20-Year-Old Dancer Has Heart Attack After 'Dry Scooping' Energy Supplement

It’s billed as something to help you get the most out of your workouts, but some are consuming energy powder without mixing it in water, which can have dangerous consequences. “The dry scoop challenge” is an alarming new trend, and our investigation found that some teenagers and other gym enthusiasts...
WORKOUTS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

Hot holiday toys for 2021

Due to pandemic-related manufacturing issues, chip shortages and shipping delays, holiday toy shopping may not be easy in 2021. And Santa's workshop can't handle all the seasonal cheer alone. We recommend checking off your holiday list as soon as possible so you can snag the season's hot gifts for your family.
VIDEO GAMES
EatThis

Costco Is Discontinuing These 11 Items Soon

If you take a stroll through your local Costco warehouse, you won't be able to miss the beloved sample carts or all of the huge holiday decorations that are already on display. But there's something else that you might not notice at first glance—the infamous "death star." If you see this asterisk on a price tag, it means that the item won't be restocked once the current stock runs out.
RETAIL
whowhatwear

Amazon Is Having an Epic One-Day Sale—These Are the 30 Items Not to Miss

Prime Day may be long gone (for now), but Amazon is up to something else—just in time for holiday-shopping season. Amazon recently kicked off its Deal of the Day series of sales, running now through the end of the year. This means there are one-day discounts on a variety of items to come, but today, October 26, the focus is on fashion.
YOGA
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy