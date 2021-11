Emotional scenes of families and friends enjoying long-awaited reunions have been circulating online after Australia reopened its borders today. Monday marked the beginning of the end of one of the world's strictest COVID-19 travel bans. Flights from Los Angeles, Singapore, Tokyo and San Francisco touched down in Sydney and Melbourne as vaccinated Australians living overseas were permitted to travel home for the first time in almost 20 months without requiring an essential reason. Fully vaccinated visitors from New Zealand are also permitted to travel to Australia under the new travel policy, and Australians are free to travel overseas.

TRAVEL ・ 12 DAYS AGO