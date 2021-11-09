CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Rivalry week in Tallahassee: Florida State prepares for Miami

By Alison Posey
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SAVXE_0cqgYZdS00

This week needs no introduction as for fans of Florida State, as it's rivalry week. Miami makes the trip to Tallahassee Saturday, and for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, it'll be his first in-state rivalry game.

"You come to Florida State and it's the first thing you think about is those games and what they mean not just to the state and the fan base, but everyone involved," he said Monday.

Norvell didn't make the trip to Miami last year because he had COVID, and the Seminoles didn't play Florida because of the pandemic. Better late than never for this big match-up, and Miami is a team that's hot.

"They're on a three game win streak," he said. "They've been playing really well and playing with a lot of confidence here as of late. We know for this game, you take all records out of it. You take everything that's happened up to it, it's about what we do this week. Come 3:30 this week ,there's a ton of passion, a ton of excitement and we're looking forward to this game."

Florida State kicks off against Miami at 3:30 on Saturday.

Rattlers fall in season opener

After missing the entire 2020-21 season, the Florida A&M women's basketball team eagerly returned to play Thursday (Nov. 11), where it dropped a 79-50 decision to Troy.
