College Sports

Swinney gives the latest on injuries Monday night

By Robert MacRae
 5 days ago

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on the injuries for his team coming out of the Louisville game during his Monday night radio show.

Unfortunately, the Tigers have lost another key player on offense.

“Again it seems like every week we lose somebody and this week we lose Ngata,” Swinney said. “So he is going to be out a couple of weeks, or who knows. I don’t know if he will be back for South Carolina or not. That is probably the best-case scenario. So it is just kind of the way the year has been. Kind of crazy. It was a hard turf up there that is for sure.”

Swinney went on to update the rest of the injuries from the game.

“But outside of him hopefully we will get everybody else back this week,” he said.

Related
AllClemson

Will Swinney Be Fired If Clemson Loses to UConn

The Clemson Tigers have not lived up to the expectations heaped on them in the preseason, and with that comes the naysayers and grumbling from the Monday morning quarterbacks. Some of the grumblings have been justified, some of it not-so-much. While the fickle fanbase may be looking forward to this week's matchup against UConn, a team that ranks near the bottom of every single NCAA offensive and defensive category, to feel better about the team, head coach Dabo Swinney is worried that if something strange happens this week, and the Tigers lose, a loss that would be the biggest upset arguably in college football history, he could be looking for a new job.
CLEMSON, SC
Scarlet Nation

Swinney on injuries, Louisville, the road ahead

CLEMSON | Sunday evening Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to talk more about his team's win over Louisville, injuries, personnel and another week of preparation ahead of Saturday's matchup with UCONN. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com!. Clemson (6-3,...
247Sports

Dabo Swinney updates injury status of Clemson WR Justyn Ross

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross exited the Tigers’ 44-7 win over UConn with an apparent leg injury Saturday afternoon. After the game, head coach Dabo Swinney said Ross had a foot injury. However, he did not provide much additional information regarding the extent of the star receiver’s status. Clemson247’s Anna...
CLEMSON, SC
chatsports.com

Wednesday Update: Swinney updates injuries, loves Military Appreciation Day

CLEMSON – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney always looks forward to Military Appreciation Day at Clemson, saying it’s a chance to not only pay tribute to Tigers who have served but to the school’s honored military tradition. Clemson (6-3, 5-2 ACC) hosts UConn (1-8, FBS Independent Saturday at noon in...
