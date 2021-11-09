CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

West Virginia and Maryland veterans groups prepare for salute to vets this week

By Steven Cohen
 5 days ago

MARTINSBURG, W.Va, (WDVM) — With Veterans Day approaching this week some eastern panhandle West Virginia and neighboring Maryland veterans groups are preparing for their observance.

Martinsburg veterans gathered downtown to start the week and map their parade route this weekend. Meanwhile, veterans in Hagerstown, just a few miles up Interstate 81, are making their plans.

Hagerstown American Legion making plans for Veterans Day salute

“It is so important that we honor them and show them that we have so many resources out here available for them, their families,” said Jocelyn Pennella-Doyle with the Veterans Day Parade Committee.

“I just took probably $300 or $400 worth of donations to the VA hospital for shampoos and body wash and underwear, all kinds of things that have been donated by the local motor cycle clubs and the American Legion,” said Thomas G. Smith with the American Legion.

“When you take the uniform off you become that veteran, working throughout the community, whether we’re in West Virginia or in Maryland,” said Ron Bowers, an army veteran in Washington County, Maryland.

Martinsburg is especially happy to resume its parade this year since it was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

WDVM 25

