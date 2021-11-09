CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County Schools Attorney files motion to expedite masks in schools appeal

By Jada Williams
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
The fight over COVID responses in schools continues.

On Monday, the attorney for five Florida school districts including Leon county filed a motion to speed up their appeal.

An hour after Administrative Law Judge Brian Newman rejected a challenge to the latest Department of Health emergency rule Friday, attorneys filed an appeal .

Monday's motion aims to get the appeal process rolling before the end of the year.

However, attorney Jamie Cole said that process could still take weeks.

"Most likely it'll still be three to four weeks until a final resolution, even if, through an expedited process," said Cole. "There will still be time periods for us to file a brief for the Department of Health to file a response, for us to file a reply so there's still multiple week time frame," he said.

Cole's appeal represents Miami-Dade, Leon, Duval, Broward and Alachua counties.

WTXL ABC 27 News

