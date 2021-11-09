CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Millions already spent on 2022 midterm ad campaigns

By Hans Nichols
Axios
 5 days ago
Midterm ad campaigns are already pumping millions of dollars into efforts to define next year's key policy fights, not even a week after Election Day. Why it matters: After the Democrats' drubbing in Virginia and close call in New Jersey, party operatives know they need to pump up President Biden's dismal...

hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli spent more than a week refusing to concede a race that every news organization had called for his opponent before finally backing down on Friday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

First look: Bullish Republicans launch 2022 ad, midterm strategy

The National Republican Congressional Committee will run a one-day, nationwide ad campaign today — one year out from the 2022 midterm elections, targeting Democrats over rising prices, crime and the border. Why it matters: Results from Virginia and New Jersey state elections and recent polling has Republicans bullish about their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
insideradio.com

Millions Were Spent On Political Ads In Virginia. That May Be A Good Thing For Radio.

It’s not just votes that were counted this week after Election Day, so were the dollars. And the race was not close – Virginia had the biggest political ad spending haul of any state in 2021. AdImpact says its preliminary tally of the general election shows $66.31 million was spent during the governor’s race that saw Republican Glenn Youngkin beat Democratic Terry McAuliffe. Since late-August, both campaigns have spent at least $1 million on advertisements each week according to the ad-tracking firm.
VIRGINIA STATE
Northwestern University

How Much Do Campaign Ads Matter?

During presidential election campaigns, voters in battleground states are bombarded with TV ads. Some commercials paint candidates in glowing terms, raving about their impressive accomplishments and sterling character. Other ads go on the attack: they tear down the opponents’ record, disparage their ethics, and generally argue they would be an absolutely terrible leader.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden-Harris approval ratings mark beginning of political disaster for Dems

The Democratic Party defeat last Tuesday was followed by an even more ominous report on the job approval of the two leading Democrats. Recall, last week, Democrats lost Virginia in a remarkable sweep. They lost Assembly and Senate seats in New Jersey – and almost lost the governorship. A Republican was elected city attorney in Seattle (that’s right, Seattle). They lost a Texas state legislative seat in a district that is 73% Latino. Republicans swept to victory in Long Island, while New York voters rejected three different Democratic referenda to make elections less secure.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Chris Wallace on 'Kilmeade Show': Democrats would be 'wiped out' if midterms were tomorrow

"Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace said President Biden and the Democrats are in "serious trouble" for the 2022 midterm elections, predicting the party's congressional majorities would be "wiped out" if elections were held in the current political climate. Wallace joined the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Thursday to discuss how the recent GOP election victories in November could foreshadow the outcome of the next cycle.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOMO News

Trucker who spent $153 on campaign beats NJ's longest-serving politician

WASHINGTON (TND) — A conservative truck driver who reportedly spent only $153 on his campaign has officially unseated the longest-standing state legislator in New Jersey history. In a stunning upset Edward Durr, R-N.J., beat longtime Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-N.J., by over 4,500 votes, according to the Associated Press's election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

White House wants McAuliffe after Virginia gubernatorial loss: report

The Biden administration is searching for a job to give Terry McAuliffe following his defeat in the race to be Virginia governor last week, according to a new report. Punchbowl News reported Thursday that White House officials are looking to place the former Democratic National Committee chair somewhere in the hierarchy. The report cited “multiple high-level sources familiar with the White House’s thinking.”
VIRGINIA STATE
