CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

PRECIOUS-Gold steadies as soft dollar offsets stable U.S. bond yields

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, consolidating near a two-month high scaled in the previous session, as a weak dollar offset firm U.S. bond yields.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,823.53 per ounce by 0051 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,825.80.

* The precious metal hit its highest since Sept. 7 on Monday as the dollar softened and major central banks signalled inflation would likely fade and immediate interest rate hikes were not required.

* On Tuesday, the dollar steadied close to the previous session’s lows, helping to reduce bullion’s cost for buyers holding other currencies.

* The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield was little changed at 1.4862% after rising 4 basis points in the previous session, dimming gold’s appeal by raising the non-yielding metal’s opportunity cost.

* U.S. Federal Reserve officials are focused on a debate over how many more jobs the economy can add, and how much longer high inflation can be tolerated.

* Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans on Monday said that while he is a bit more nervous about inflation staying high than he had previously been, he still believes the Fed will not need to raise interest rates until 2023.

* Gold has benefited from near-zero interest rates introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic as they reduce bullion’s opportunity cost.

* The United Arab Emirates will require all gold refineries to undergo annual audits to ensure their suppliers are responsible, it told Reuters, in an effort to combat illicit trading.

* Russia produced 256.54 tonnes of gold between January and September, up from 253.77 tonnes it produced in the same period in 2020, the finance ministry said.

* Spot silver fell 0.1% to $24.42 per ounce. Platinum dropped 0.4% to $1,052.28 and palladium climbed 0.2% to $2,074.06. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Trading Desk Notes: Gold, Silver, Bond Yields Spike On CPI Report

The hotter-than-expected US CPI report rocked the markets Wednesday morning. Gold spiked nearly $50 within 90 minutes of the CPI report and ended the week ~$100 (6%) above last week’s lows. Speculators in the gold futures market were net long a modest-sized position (relative to their position the past few...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#Soft Dollar#U S Federal Reserve#Fed#The Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
AFP

US consumer confidence hits 10-year low amid rising inflation

Rising prices taking a bite out of American wallets caused consumer sentiment to drop to a 10-year low in November, a sign inflation is increasingly a political liability for President Joe Biden. While the world's largest economy has bounced back strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic impact, global shortages of key components and supply chain snarls have added to a US worker shortage, raising costs and pushing prices higher. Following a government data report Wednesday showing consumer price inflation jumped to a 30-year high of 6.2 percent in October, a survey released Friday with the sharp drop in sentiment came as another blow, although economists do not expect shoppers to pull back on spending. The University of Michigan said its preliminary sentiment index dropped to 66.8 this month, a 6.8 percent decline.
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar climbs for a 3rd day as short-end U.S. yields rise

LONDON (Reuters) – The dollar tiptoed higher for a 3rd consecutive day on Friday since a surprisingly strong U.S. inflation print shocked markets and prompted investors to advance their bets on a U.S rate hike to as early as mid-2022. With short-dated U.S. Treasury yields edging higher — five-year bond...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold pauses after six-day rally as yields regain upper hand

* Looming Fed tapering not impacting gold prices much - analyst (Recasts, adds comment and updates prices) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Friday as some investors locked in profits from a six-session long streak of gains, and an uptick in U.S. bond yields cooled safe-haven inflows into bullion driven by inflation worries.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Americans souring on economy as inflation hits 30-year high

Americans are growing increasingly pessimistic about the state of the U.S. economy as consumers grapple with a surge of inflation that has pushed the price of everyday bedrock goods to the highest level in years. A new poll published by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that...
BUSINESS
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold heads for best week in 6 mths as inflation fears balloon

* Platinum en route to biggest weekly rise in 1-month (Adds comment and updates prices) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday due to a firmer dollar but were on track for their biggest weekly gain in six months as concerns over soaring U.S. consumer prices boosted the metal’s appeal as an inflation hedge.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

223K+
Followers
238K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy