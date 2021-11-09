CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette musician makes debut as author

 5 days ago
Lafayette musician Cupid is releasing his first book.

Called 'Trust Your Gift: An Interactive Guide to Achieve Your Purpose,' the book is now available for preorder.

According to the publisher, the book will help inspire readers to achieve their purpose in life.

"There's a bunch of tidbits in the book. Some are musical, some are professional, some are about relationships, and a lot is about health as well," Bryson "Cupid" Bernard explained. "I caught a stroke in 2016, so I was able to take experiences like that, relationship experiences, music experiences, and just take them all together and create success with it."

