CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Las Vegas Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after a video emerged on social media which showed Arnette holding up several guns and threatening to kill someone. We have watched the video, and we are not going to play it here for you on The Edge. The 25-year-old Arnette, who has been on injured reserve since week 4 of the NFL season, was a Raiders’ first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO