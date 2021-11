The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force will hold its first public meeting, which will be co-hosted with the Yakama Nation, on Dec. 2 and 3. The task force was created by the legislature to coordinate a statewide response to the crisis of Indigenous people who go missing, who are murdered, or who experience other types of gender-based violence. The problem in Washington State has been documented in recent years by community and activist groups.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO