Valdosta, GA

New mobile interactive fire safety house opens in Valdosta

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
A Valdosta Fire Department has an interactive way to spread awareness after re-creating their 1998 firehouse.

This new interactive safety house will prepare kids and adults for a potential fire, according to VFD.

The trailer comes with different lighting systems, a stove and oven that creates smoke from a cooking fire, and a computer system that you can interact with.

Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said having this educational opportunity will give people a more realistic perception.

"We're no longer saying, you know, imagine if this thought was on fire or your pot was on, or this oven was on fire, but they can actually see that, and it gives them a visual," said Chief Boutwell. "So you know, a lot of times that reinforces the education piece when we have a visual that that brings that realization into reacting and how we would handle emergencies."

This mobile safety house is accessible to everyone and will be at schools, city fairs and community events.

