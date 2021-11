CINCINNATI — While the Reds may be in the offseason, the team's second baseman continues to gain impressive accolades for his rookie season. Jonathan India worked to become a standout star during the 2021 season. India scored 21 home runs in his first season and earned his way to the top of the batting order. India, 24, has already taken home several "Rookie of the Year" awards including Baseball America's MLB Rookie of the Year and the Players Choice Award for National League Outstanding Rookie. Now, India has been named one of three finalists for the NL's Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award. The winner will be announced on Monday.

