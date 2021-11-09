Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition receives diaper delivery from LCSO, Kiwanis Club

The Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition received a large diaper delivery from two local organizations on Monday.

The Kiwanis Club and Leon County Sheriff's Office were collecting diapers during October to benefit families in Wakulla and Leon County for the coalition's healthy start-home visiting program.

The coalition's healthy start-home visiting program provides parenting, childbirth, and nutrition resources to pregnant women and families with infants to three years old.

Healthy Start is still accepting donations and they can be dropped off at Capital Area Healthy Start on Paul Russell Road.