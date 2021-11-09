CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition receives diaper delivery from LCSO, Kiwanis Club

By Shniece Archer
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 5 days ago
The Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition received a large diaper delivery from two local organizations on Monday.

The Kiwanis Club and Leon County Sheriff's Office were collecting diapers during October to benefit families in Wakulla and Leon County for the coalition's healthy start-home visiting program.

The coalition's healthy start-home visiting program provides parenting, childbirth, and nutrition resources to pregnant women and families with infants to three years old.

Healthy Start is still accepting donations and they can be dropped off at Capital Area Healthy Start on Paul Russell Road.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

