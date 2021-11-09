CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Burger & Vinyl Tuesday at Trez Art & Wine Bar

By Brooke Viggiano
365thingsinhouston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake the elevated approach to burger night at Trez Art and Wine near...

365thingsinhouston.com

sandiegouniontribune.com

Gala event kicks off next weekend’s annual Ramona Art and Wine Festival

The Ramona Art and Wine Festival hosted a VIP Gala event Friday night at Old Julian Vineyards and Winery to kick off next weekend’s festival. Attendees were treated to a Ramona sunset along with live music by Ramona singer-guitarist Jon Hasz, gourmet hors d’oeuvres by Something Delicious catering, and glasses of local wine. The event was sponsored by Ramona Ranch Vineyard and Winery.
RAMONA, CA
Eater

An Uptown Bar Will Expand to the Diner Next Door With Burgers and Salchipapas

Tucked away in the lobby of the Lawrence House apartment building, without any street-facing signage, hides Larry’s cocktail bar, a rare Uptown oasis for fancy drinks. The bar has been open for four years, but when owner Michael Salvatore noticed five months ago that the neighboring space formerly occupied by 3 Squares Diner was available, he had an idea to open a diner that would share a kitchen with the bar.
RESTAURANTS
Southlake Style

Leela’s Wine Bar Opens In Trophy Club

A new wine bar popped up in Trophy Club last month. Originally founded in Dallas, Leela’s Wine Bar is a neighborhood bar that serves craft cocktails, tapas and wine on tap. The menu features 28 different wine varietals, plus a selection of small bites that includes charcuterie meats and cheeses, Wagyu beef carpaccio, smoked salmon and classic mussels made with white wine, butter, garlic and toasted sourdough.
TROPHY CLUB, TX
inregister.com

Dish: Blend Wine Bar’s Board and Bottle

Since taking over Blend Wine Bar, restaurateur and Level 2 sommelier Scott Higgins has created a menu of detailed, curated small plates intended to pair with an extensive wine list comprised by hard-to-find small producers. The “board and bottle” special opens the door to gastronomic exploration. Diners select five cheeses or charcuterie from a list of upmarket options and a bottle of wine from a group of about 40. Things change seasonally here, but look for robust flavors this month, both on the board and in the glass.
RESTAURANTS
providenceonline.com

Harry’s Bar & Burger Dishes Thanksgiving on a Bun

Juicy sliders and haystack onion strings served up in paper-lined baskets with a pint of something frothy may not inspire visions of down-home Thanksgiving dinners, but the team at Harry’s Bar & Burger managed to distill the flavors of the holiday into a diner-style creation. Subbing turkey cuts with crispy chicken, the Thanksgiving Slider layers warm gravy over stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo between two toasted Martin’s potato buns. Though a seasonal special for fall, it was so popular last year, Harry’s two Providence locations kept it going into January.
PROVIDENCE, RI
hoodline.com

Castro's Oz Burger to become Wicked 6 Bar & Bites

Oz Burger (formerly Quicky Burgers) has shuttered after two years at 4092 18th St. and will soon become Wicked 6 Bar & Bites, under the same ownership. As Hoodline reported at the time, the burger shop opened in 2019 in the former Chocolate Chair and Easy Breezy space. Owner Onur...
RESTAURANTS
inlander.com

To Go Box: Craft cocktails take over a former dive bar; Killer Burger comes to North Idaho

June & Co. is Spokane’s newest little night spot, taking over the former home of the Riff dive bar at 215 W. Main Ave. A project from Peter Froese, chef and owner of the creative fine dining destination Gander & Ryegrass, June & Co. is located just two blocks east of the restaurant and is slated to open in late November or early December, pending the completion of renovations.
SPOKANE, WA
Eater

Wiener’s Circle Previews New Bar Over Halloween Weekend Costumed as Krusty Burger and Moe’s Tavern

Fear was a theme over Halloween weekend at Wiener’s Circle, Chicago’s legendary hot dog stand, which unveiled a remodeled space and began serving wieners, burgers, and cheese fries for the first time since December 2020. The Lincoln Park stand no longer has a rear parking lot as ownership built out a back bar with draft beer, boozy slushies, patio tables, and overhead heaters.
RESTAURANTS
Power 96

Modernized Lakeville Wine Bar Hosting Huge Event on Saturday

Busy this Saturday? Well, you may want to cancel your plans because a local Lakeville staple is celebrating a grand re-opening of their iconic wine bar. This kid-free event is scheduled for Saturday, November 6th, from 5-11 pm at Mainstreet Coffee & Wine Bar. The bar was recently purchased by...
LAKEVILLE, MN
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New Wine Bar Coming Soon to Downtown Beacon, New York

The Hudson Valley will soon welcome a new place to enjoy wine, food and live music. This time last year things seemed pretty unsure for the local bar and restaurant industry. We've seen a lot of businesses close their doors for good so it's refreshing to see a local business open their doors to share their delicious drinks and food to help bring the community together.
BEACON, NY
news24-680.com

The Best of Art & Wine With “The Two of Us” from The Sun Kings

Date(s) – 11/05/2021. The Lafayette Chamber is hosting a brand new fundraising event on Thursday and on Friday this week. “The Best of Art & Wine” will showcase two popular Lafayette Festival bands, fine wine, great food and spectacular local art that will be available for purchase. ​. ​Tickets are...
LAFAYETTE, CA
cititour.com

Pecking House is popping up Temperence Wine Bar

Pecking House, the cult favorite chicken concept by Chef Eric Huang, is taking over the kitchen at Temperance Wine Bar, the award-winning bar in the West Village. Pecking House’s classic chili fried chicken will be served alongside an extensive list of 100+ wines and bubbles by the glass. Chef Huang will offer also be offering exclusive new menu items, seasonal sides, and dessert.
RESTAURANTS
cititour.com

New Speakeasy Wine Bar on LES Explores Lesser Known Grapes

Italian wines and small plates are in focus at One19 Wine Bar + Food on the Lower East Side. Industry veterans Chef/Co-owner Matt Rojas (Rouge et Blanc, Eleven Madison Park) and Sommelier Gianni Cavicchi (Nice Matin), are offering an approachable and affordable destination with a speakeasy feel where visitors are encouraged to explore lesser known grapes. In fact, you won’t find a Chardonnay or Merlot in the bunch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
culturemap.com

Laura Heatherly Art presents Wine Down Art Up

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas-based artist Laura Heatherly will host Wine Down and Art Up, her first art exhibition and sale. Heatherly has traveled the world to find inspiration for her art. Her journeys have been transformed into original oil paintings. Each painting represents a specific moment in time, a special place, or an experience that Heatherly has captured on canvas.
VISUAL ART
365thingsinhouston.com

Rooftop Wine Dinner at Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse

In conjunction with Brewer Clifton, the 2020 Winemaker of the Year, Liberty Kitchen in Memorial is hosting an exclusive rooftop wine dinner. The four-course meal will be prepared by Executive Chef Emily Trusler and paired with Brewer Clifton wines. Admission. Tickets are $199. Order tickets or learn more.
LIBERTY, TX
Athens Daily Review

Art and Wine

Catherine Golden with Artful Thinking hosted a Paint and Sip Oct. 21 for the residents at Cedar Creek Lodge in Gun Barrel City. The residents loved this fun activity.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX

