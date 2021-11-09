Burger & Vinyl Tuesday at Trez Art & Wine Bar

Juicy sliders and haystack onion strings served up in paper-lined baskets with a pint of something frothy may not inspire visions of down-home Thanksgiving dinners, but the team at Harry’s Bar & Burger managed to distill the flavors of the holiday into a diner-style creation. Subbing turkey cuts with crispy chicken, the Thanksgiving Slider layers warm gravy over stuffing, cranberry sauce, and mayo between two toasted Martin’s potato buns. Though a seasonal special for fall, it was so popular last year, Harry’s two Providence locations kept it going into January.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO