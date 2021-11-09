CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: Man suspected of transporting $2K worth of meth arrested at SLO train station

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
A man wanted for violating his probation on drug charges in Fresno County was arrested in San Luis Obispo last week, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's officials say Brent Abisalih, 55, of Morro Bay was stopped by detectives at the Amtrak station on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

After a sheriff's K9 reportedly alerted to his luggage, deputies say they found what appeared to be plastic bags of methamphetamine and three digital scales commonly associated with drug sales.

Sheriff's officials say in all, detectives seized just over a pound of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $2,000.

Abisalih was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance for sale, and probation violations.

KSBY News

KSBY News

ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

