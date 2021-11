It can be said that Songbird is to Flare what Kusama is to Polkadot. The Flare Network will have its own token, Spark (FLR), which will function as a governance tool. Whereas, Songbird will have its own token (SGB), which will be distributed once only and in the same ratio to all the same recipients of the FFLR distribution. The starting supply of SGB will be 15 billion and the initial inflation will be 10% p.a. through FTSO and the validator reward system.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO