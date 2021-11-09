CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ed-itorial: Are the Saints in big trouble against AFC-best Titans? Maybe not…

By Ed Daniels
WGNO
WGNO
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slCmy_0cqgVnrh00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — On a network broadcast last night, one announcer asked another: “How many great teams are there?”

There was a long pause.

And, I thought to myself – exactly!

The Falcons beat the Saints , the Broncos smashed the Cowboys, the Jaguars beat the Bills, the Giants beat the Raiders.

Listen: Sean Payton reviews Saints’ loss to the Atlanta Falcons Sunday

Even Sean Payton got into it Monday when he said who has a big margin for error? The Bills?

Exactly.

So, if you are asking me why the Saints lose to the Giants and Falcons, and beat the Packers and Bucs, my answer is.: “I have no idea.”

Watch: Ed Orgeron discusses Bama loss, QB plans for Arkansas game

So, based on what we saw Sunday, the Saints losing, and the Titans smashing the Rams, you would say the Saints are in big trouble Sunday at Tennessee.

But, then again maybe not.

In the final nine games, the Saints do have an advantage.

Sean Payton – he is an experienced, winning head coach.

And in Atlanta – the Falcons appear to have found a very good coach in Arthur Smith.

LHSAA releases football playoff brackets

Usually, in these games, the Saints can count on Atlanta to beat themselves.

They tried at the end, but they didn’t.

Atlanta isn’t very good, yet. But, they are decent.

And, in the NFL if you hang around in games, you always have a chance.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Star Arrested on DWI Charge

Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in a Dallas suburb, according to ESPN. Police said Kazee was booked on a Class B misdemeanor and was released later in the day after posting a $2,500 bond. Kazee was pulled over in a suburb next to the Cowboys' headquarters in Frisco.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Falcons QB Matt Ryan Suffers Gruesome Hand Injury

Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Matt Ryan appears to be in need of a band-aid or two. The former MVP quarterback appeared to suffer a gruesome left hand injury during the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game. Ryan’s hand was “leaking blood” on the field during the first half of Sunday’s...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Titans#American Football#Afc#Cowboys#Bills#Giants#Raiders#The Atlanta Falcons#Packers#Bucs#Qb#Lhsaa
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Work Out 3 RBs After Latest Alvin Kamara Rumors

Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”
NFL
WGNO

WGNO

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy