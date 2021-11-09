CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Local businesses expect boost with return of non-essential travel

By Adam Klepp
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 5 days ago
FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the Chamber of Commerce as well as Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls about the upcoming winter season

YUMA (KECY-TV, KYMA-TV) - While a lot of our attention is on the border in our backyard, the northern border opening back up is just as important.

This is according to Kim Kahl, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. She says thirty percent of our winter visitors come from Canada.

“Unless they had their RVs already here or some kind of housing here they were unable to come, and that created a lot less winter visitors for us. So this is going to be great," Kahl said.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls says an increase is expected but might not be back to pre-pandemic levels.

“I have great optimism that it will be a good season, winter season," Nicholls said. "I don’t think it will be 100% pre-covid, but I think it should be very significant.”

Mayor Nicholls also says the reasons people make their winter homes in Yuma is more than business.

“A lot of why people come is they have an ability to reconnect with those people in their community in an environment that’s not super huge," Nicholls said.

> One of those winter visitors from Canada is Maurice Benoit.

> He and his wife have a house in Yuma, and says they always enjoy Yuma for its small-town atmosphere are just happy to be back.

"Yuma is a great place, the people are very friendly, they respect us, and we’ve made a lot of good friends," Benoit said.

Mayor Nicholls also says the city will continue to monitor Covid-19 cases but a big jump is not expected due to travlers having to be fully vaccinated.

YUMA, AZ
ARIZONA STATE
Yuma, AZ
Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

