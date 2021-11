I’ve witnessed first hand the progression of bourbon over the past 6 years since this podcast began. It went from learning about new releases and hunting for them with relative ease to 72 hour campouts for bottles that used to be on the shelves. However, my time in bourbon doesn’t match that of our guest’s. Steve Ury, better known as Sku, is one of the original bloggers in bourbon before there were YouTubers and podcasters. He has backed off blogging, but still stays up to date with everything happening in bourbon and takes notice of how brands are changing. He’s cynical about brands and the changing consumer, but that doesn’t stop him from talking about every TTB label approval. Steve has also found a new home in brandy and we discuss how long it will take before Instagramers and podcasters ruin that too.

