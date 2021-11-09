CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nipomo, CA

1 person suffers burns in Nipomo mobile home fire

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hq9Kd_0cqgVXgx00

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Nipomo late Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Neptune Drive.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, one person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

A dog was also reportedly injured.

A second person who was initially believed to be inside was not at home at the time of the fire, a CAL FIRE SLO spokesman said.

The fire was reportedly contained by 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for another two to three hours for mop-up.

Fire officials say the fire is believed to be accidental.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Nipomo, CA
Crime & Safety
Nipomo, CA
Accidents
City
Nipomo, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Second Person#Firefighters#Cal Fire#Dog#Accident#Cal Fire Slo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSBY News

KSBY News

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy