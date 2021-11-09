1 person suffers burns in Nipomo mobile home fire

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Nipomo late Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported just after 4:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Neptune Drive.

According to CAL FIRE SLO, one person was taken to a hospital with burn injuries.

A dog was also reportedly injured.

A second person who was initially believed to be inside was not at home at the time of the fire, a CAL FIRE SLO spokesman said.

The fire was reportedly contained by 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are expected to remain on the scene for another two to three hours for mop-up.

Fire officials say the fire is believed to be accidental.