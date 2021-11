The BBWAA has unveiled the finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year, and surprisingly two Rays are on the list: Randy Arozarena and Wander Franco. Franco qualifies for the award in 2021 having played beyond the rookie eligibility criteria this season for the award (130 AB/50 IP and 45 days on the 26 man roster), and his becoming a finalist comes at the expense of a slugger from Texas named Adolis Garcia.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO