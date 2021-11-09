CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

By Sebastian Posey, Erica Francis
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vxqn2_0cqgUrBa00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Recent supply chain disruptions are impacting everything from clothes to food, and even trips to the pharmacists. Popular drugs like Adderall, oxycodone, and insulin are running low nationwide.

In Tennessee, Steve Beasley said he’s having trouble finding Iron dextran for his iron infusions. “I’m stuck between a rock and a hard place right now – none of the pharmacies around here can get it where they can compound it in-house.”

Supply issues could effect Huntsville developmental toys retailer

The FDA currently lists 112 drug shortages on its website. The reasons for the backlogs all vary.

“Some of the companies have discontinued making [ iron dextran ] for whatever reason,” Beasley said. “I don’t know, it just says manufacturing delays.”

The life-saving drug, Narcan is being impacted too, with Pfizer’s website listing the availability of its injectable Naloxone formulation as depleted . “A big reason there is a shortage – Pfizer had a manufacturing issue toward the beginning of the year,” Tara Schiller, CEO of SoberBuddy , said.

One group impacted by the shortage is the Opioid Safety and Supply Network (OSSN) Buyer’s Club . The group is the largest source of naloxone distribution directly to affected communities, accounting for 1.3 million doses in 2020 alone.

The OSNN Buyers Club stated they have an exclusive arrangement with Pfizer for the low-cost generic injectable, while there is not a widespread shortage of the product itself, the shortage specifically affects the group of programs. As of August 2021, OSNN Buyers Club programs are back-ordered by over a quarter-million doses of naloxone.

You pay the price of stressed supply chain this holiday season

This shortage issue is creating a “perfect storm” scenario where overdoses are sky-rocketing, but life-saving medication accessibility is plummeting, said Schiller. “This group distributes in areas where there is no government infrastructure in purchasing naloxone.”

First responders in Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, and Sumner County all say they’re good on supply. It’s something Beasley hopes to hear about his iron infusions, and soon.

News 2 reached out to the FDA about shortages and received the following response:

The FDA is actively monitoring drug availability and we are committed to working with our public health partners, manufacturers and distributors to help mitigate shortages and make help ensure continued patient access to vital safe and effective drugs.

The supply chain team at Vanderbilt said they are not experiencing supply issues that would impact their patient care.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

Related
KTEN.com

FDA: Some drugs are in short supply

BONHAM, Texas (KTEN) — Automakers, grocery stores and electronics manufacturers aren't the only businesses being squeezed by supply chain issues. This week, the Food and Drug Administration reports that more than 100 drugs are hard to find across the nation. "The doctors' offices, the pharmacists, are aware of those lists,"...
BONHAM, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
bobgermanylaw.com

Does the FDA Test Drugs?

The pharmaceutical industry is huge and in the past two decades, it has only gotten more expansive. In 2019, worldwide, the pharmaceutical industry brought in $1.25 trillion. That year, Pfizer alone generated $51.7 billion. There seems to be no end to the different types of illness and disease that are...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

All across the U.S., people are getting additional shots to protect against the coronavirus. More than 25 million people have already received a booster dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That agency, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), expanded eligibility for COVID booster shots to Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients in late October. But many Pfizer recipients have been eligible since late September, resulting in more than 16 million people receiving this booster so far. Now, the vaccine manufacturer is planning to take the next step in its fight against COVID.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Verywell Health

Pfizer COVID-19 Antiviral Pill Cuts Hospitalization and Death by 89%

According to Pfizer, their COVID-19 antiviral pill called Paxlovid significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. Paxlovid is a protease inhibitor drug, which is different from Merck’s antiviral pill. Pfizer’s clinical trials were stopped early because of the overwhelming efficacy of the drug. Last week, Pfizer reported that their...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Toys#Wkrn#Adderall#Narcan#Soberbuddy#Ossn#The Osnn Buyers Club
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Voluntary recall issued on some hand sanitizers

Artnaturals is voluntarily recalling 10 manufacturing lots of Artnaturals 8-ounce Scent Free Hand Sanitizer, as Food and Drug Administration testing identified some bottles from a single manufacturing lot contained several impurities. The impurities in lot G20128A included benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants, according to an FDA warning. According to a...
HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Califf’s Return as FDA Head Will Give Drug Competition a Boost

Improving drug competition and boosting patient access to innovative treatments will likely be among the priorities of Robert Califf at the helm of the Food and Drug Administration, policy analysts say. President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Califf, a cardiologist and widely published researcher, to replace acting FDA Commissioner Janet...
EDUCATION
WDTN

Miami Valley pharmacies work to stay ahead of drug shortage

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Supply chain disruptions are causing shortages of common prescription drugs and some pharmacies in the Miami Valley are working to make sure patients will have the medications they need. The FDA has named 112 drug shortages, including many common medications. Cedar Care Village Pharmacy in Cedarville is working to stay ahead […]
CEDARVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
drugstorenews.com

Tris Pharma obtains FDA OK for Dyanavel

Dyanavel XR offers treatment for patients age 6 years old and older with ADHD. The Food and Drug Administration has approved Tris Pharma's Dyanavel XR (amphetamine), once-daily tablets, for the treatment of Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder in patients age 6 years old and older. The medication is a federally controlled substance.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wfxrtv.com

Pfizer asks FDA to approve COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

(AP/NEXSTAR) — Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older, a step that comes amid concern about increased spread of the coronavirus with holiday travel and gatherings. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

8 recent drug, device recalls

Medical device and drug recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are eight that have been reported to the FDA since mid-October:. Getinge recalled 137 battery packs for its intra-aortic balloon pump after discovering some of the battery packs don't work properly and could cause the device to stop working during use.
ECONOMY
uticaphoenix.net

Pfizer says effectiveness of COVID antiviral pill is ‘beyond our

A pill to treat COVID-19 from Pfizer significantly cut the risk of hospitalization and death in a clinical trial, the company has announced. Pfizer said Friday its pill to treat COVID-19, Paxlovid, in a clinical trial was shown to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death by 89 percent when it was given within three days of the onset of symptoms, The New York Times reports. The trial consisted of participants “who are at high risk of progressing to severe illness,” Pfizer said, and there were no deaths among the group treated with Paxlovid compared to 10 deaths in the placebo group, per ABC News.
INDUSTRY
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy