Pennsylvania State

Pa. Treasurer warns of scam directed at unemployment compensation recipients

By Paul Vigna
PennLive.com
 5 days ago
Treasurer Stacy Garrity on Monday warned Pennsylvanians that scammers are using fraudulent text messages to target recipients of unemployment compensation benefits – potentially including normal unemployment compensation (UC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). One message tells recipients – inaccurately – that their “state-issued ReliaCard...

Related
PennLive.com

Duncannon EMS spends time covering for others

The Duncannon EMS is on pace for its busiest year on record. Chief Kraig Nace reported during the Nov. 1 Wheatfield Twp. meeting his department has fielded 1,278 dispatches through the end of October, which is on pace to top the previous record of 1,423 set in 2017. October was...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Fire companies solicit Rye Twp. for money

During the Oct. 25 Rye Twp. supervisors meeting, representatives of the Marysville and Shermans Dale fire departments requested an appropriation of American Rescue Plan funds for their qualified expenditure. Rye received $124,608 of ARP funds this year, with another installment scheduled for 2022. While neither Brian Webster of Marysville or...
MARYSVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg residents want to know: Who’s dumping hazardous materials in their neighborhoods?

Harrisburg residents gathered this week to tour illegal dumping sites in their neighborhoods and put their heads together to figure out who’s doing it and how to stop them. The tour was led by Rafiyqa Muhammad, a longtime city resident and member of the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the state Department of Environmental Protection. She invited residents to the event Wednesday afternoon in the area of Sixth and Maclay streets after hearing complaints about the illegal dumping sites that sometimes contain hazardous materials.
HARRISBURG, PA
