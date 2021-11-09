Pa. Treasurer warns of scam directed at unemployment compensation recipients

Harrisburg residents gathered this week to tour illegal dumping sites in their neighborhoods and put their heads together to figure out who’s doing it and how to stop them. The tour was led by Rafiyqa Muhammad, a longtime city resident and member of the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board, which makes recommendations to the state Department of Environmental Protection. She invited residents to the event Wednesday afternoon in the area of Sixth and Maclay streets after hearing complaints about the illegal dumping sites that sometimes contain hazardous materials.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO