CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

No mail on Veterans Day

By Staff report
Rutland Herald
 6 days ago

The U.S. Postal Service is reminding folks there will be no...

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Veterans Day 2021: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash pickup, more

Veterans Day is celebrated every Nov. 11 with parades, ceremonies, concerts, speeches and more events across the United States. The federal holiday is typically observed on the same day every year, but if Nov. 11 falls on a weekend, it is observed on the closest weekday. This year, Veterans Day falls on Thursday, so it will be observed Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.
SYRACUSE, NY
Rutland Herald

Tebbetts: Grateful for veterans and farmers

Celebrating contributions made by veterans and famers to our state and country, November is a month of transition, a time to reflect and give thanks. We honor our community and the many ways that our fellow Vermonters contribute to our collective well-being. We are grateful for our harvest and being able to share our abundance.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Express Mail#The U S Postal Service#Priority Express
Travel Channel

6 Ghosts That Lurk Around Tacoma, Washington

The scrappy port city of Tacoma, known for its glass art, breweries, and nearby Mount Rainier, is also home to some frightening ghosts. A myriad of spirits is still doing business at the Old Tacoma City Hall. The building, which dates back to 1893, served as government headquarters for more than 50 years. When the facility fell into disrepair, it was vacated—save for the ghosts walking the halls. The most famous ghost is Gus, who spends his time flipping lights on and off, making noise, and throwing various objects. When a restaurant temporarily occupied the building’s first floor, Gus would regularly rattle the silverware and occasionally break a wine bottle. It is believed that Gus is the ghost of an inmate who was once housed at the jail. It’s also common for the bell in the clock tower to ring even though the building is empty.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Orting does what Seattle can’t on homelessness

In Orting, Washington, there is a tiny home village program meant for homeless veterans, and early indications seem to suggest that it’s been really successful. “I can’t tell you the last time I had my own place,” said a U.S. Army vet named Jimmy. “I don’t think in my whole life I’ve ever had my own place.”
SEATTLE, WA
Rutland Herald

Barre salutes veterans at annual celebration

BARRE — Moe Fortier earned the right to sit and on Thursday — 69 years to the day the Barre Town man boarded a truck for a three-stop trip that ended in Korea — he arrived at City Hall Park armed with a lawn chair. Though most other veterans who...
BARRE, VT
Rutland Herald

For their service

Barre set aside political bickering and pettiness to agree to hang a giant flag across the heart of downtown this week. Bickering aside, that giant American flag (and every American flag) serves as an appropriate backdrop and reminder of this day. It is about those who serve our nation. This...
RUTLAND, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
WWLP

DoD: Women in active duty force increased in 2020

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The percentage of women in the United States active-duty force has increased. Although women still make up the minority of service members across all active-duty members, the number of women serving both enlisted and as officers have grown slightly according to the newly released 2020 Demographics Profile of the Military Community. […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Rutland Herald

Veterans Day speaker talks about breaking barriers, preserving the Constitution

PITTSFORD — The Navy wasn’t ready for Cathy Rider when she joined in 1971. “What John said about my military experience, yes, I knocked down some barriers, and, boy, did I have a good time doing it, because they were my brothers, and I was their sister, so we had a camaraderie about that,” she said Thursday at the annual Pittsford Veterans Day Ceremony where she was the keynote speaker.
PITTSFORD, VT
Dodge City Daily Globe

How to honor a veteran on Veterans Day

On Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day will be held which according to the American Legion national headquarters, began in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. According to the American Legion, the date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between...
FESTIVAL
100.5 The River

Freebies and Discounts for Veterans on Veterans Day

Veterans Day is an official United States public holiday. It is observed annually on November 11 to honor military veterans -- people who served in the United States Armed Forces. (Veterans Day is not to be confused with Memorial Day...Veterans Day celebrates the service of all U.S. military veterans, while Memorial Day honors those who died while in military service.)
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy