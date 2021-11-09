CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardo DiCaprio Is in Talks to Play Jonestown Cult Leader Jim Jones

By Gabrielle Chung
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Leonardo DiCaprio on "What's Eating Gilbert Grape": E! News Rewind. Leonardo DiCaprio has his eyes set on playing one of history's most dangerously charismatic men. E! News can confirm that the 46-year-old Oscar winner is in final negotiations to play Jim Jones—the infamous cult leader who orchestrated a mass-suicide at...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jonestown#Cult Leader#Mgm#American#Appian Way Company#High Fidelity#Pan Am#Chr Ap
TVShowsAce

Jon Gosselin Reveals Collin, 17, Enlisted

Jon Gosselin gave an update on his son Collin during his recent appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. With the Gosselin family no longer on TV and fairly inactive on social media, fans often look for updates on how the children are doing. What future plans does Collin have? Jon admitted that his son had a few options for his future. But, he did make the decision to enlist.
CELEBRITIES
Woman's World

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Her Gray Hair And Blasts People Who Criticize Aging Beauty

Sarah Jessica Parker has gray hair, and she won’t apologize for it. The famous blonde has let her roots grow in and is sporting the bold new look in the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, much like a slew of famous starlets who have decided to let their natural hair shine. But the 56-year-old actress quickly experienced criticism about her look — and it’s a problem women know all too well.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wonderwall.com

Christopher Walken paints over authentic $10M Banksy art piece

There's one less Banksy in the world thanks to Christopher Walken and a paint roller. As part of his streaming drama "The Outlaws," the actor painted over an authentic piece of art by the mysterious street artist. However, reports say Banksy actually agreed to let the acting icon ruin the art.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
