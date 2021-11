Carlos Correa has already been heavily linked to the New York Yankees in free agent rumors, and he seems to be well aware of that. The All-Star shortstop had some fun on Saturday with the speculation that he could end up in pinstripes this offseason. Correa was in New York City to attend UFC 268 at Madison Square Garden. He first made sure to pose for a picture in front of the local skyline, which Houston Astros teammate Martin Maldonado tweeted out with the captions “NYC time” and “He’s ready.” The two also got a picture in front of the MSG sign.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO