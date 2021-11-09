Bears @ Steelers first half alternate thread.

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
For the Green Bay Packers fans wondering when star quarterback Aaron Rodgers will return to the team, wonder no longer. On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers has been symptom-free following his positive test for COVID-19. As a result, he’ll be activated before Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.
On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
Aaron Rodgers is a name to reckon with in the world of American Football. The man has been a major part of the Green Bay Packers’ line-up and his absence is really hurting his franchise. Green Bay was having a terrific run in the beginning until their winning streak came to an end against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It also is illogical that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fined $14,650 for repeated violations of COVID protocols, which are all about health and safety. Or that Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh was fined only $5,972 for taunting in the team’s loss to Pittsburgh last Monday night. Whether...
It’s no secret that the New Orleans Saints are lacking at the wide receiver position. So on Saturday, the team made a move to help combat this issue. According to NFL insider Field Yates, the Saints have signed Kevin White to the 53-man active roster. After a stellar collegiate career...
The Pittsburgh Steelers will get the ball back after the half. They had a chance to be up 6-3 with a 4th down chip shot in the red zone, but instead they attempted a fake. Boswell got injured in the process as he landed on his hip (or possibly has a concussion). He wobbled off to the locker room a bit early.
The Detroit Lions are missing key players this week—well, even more key players than normal. Running back Jamaal Williams is out with a nagging thigh injury while starting nickel AJ Parker is scratched with a neck injury suffered last week. On top of that, the Lions made a curious move by scratching tight end Darren Fells—the team’s clear No. 2 tight end.
The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Despite being a struggling franchise for close to 40 years, the Bears are one of the few organizations to have a firm grasp on the all-time series between themselves and the Pittsburgh Steelers. For whatever reason they’ve just had the Steelers’ number. But that isn’t the only piece of history the Steelers are up against this weekend, below are the three main historical story lines the Steelers face when they take on the Bears.
The Buffalo Bills are back in action this week, hosting the Miami Dolphins in the second of two regular-season meetings between the division rivals. Buffalo beat the Dolphins on the road in Week 2, securing a 35-0 win that was the first of what is now six consecutive losses for Miami. For the Bills, it was the first of four straight wins, a streak that ended two weeks ago in a 34-31 Monday night loss to the Tennessee Titans.
The featured Monday night game to wrap up NFL Week 9 has the Chicago Bears (3-5) on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3). The Monday night kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field. Below, we look at the Bears vs. Steelers odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.
The first half of the Chicago Bears’ Week 8 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers has been encouraging for the offense but so-so for the defense as Chicago leads 13-9 at halftime. Chicago’s offense found a nice rhythm in the first half, where they’ve dominated the time of possession 19:15...
The first-half stats are relatively even. The 49ers outgained Chicago 204 to 182 in total yards. Jimmy Garoppolo’s bomb to Deebo Samuel helped the yards per play average jump to 7.6. Honestly, Garoppolo had played an excellent first half. He missed Brandon Aiyuk on a comeback, but I wouldn’t be too upset at any throws outside of that.
The first half of the New York Jets game against the Cincinnati Bengals is in the books, and the Jets trail the Bengals 17 - 14. In a stunning display of offensive competence, the Jets opened the game throwing the ball all over the place. They marched right down the field against a Bengals defense in disarray, and the Jets scored a touchdown on the first possession of the game for a quick 7 - 0 lead.
