Shohei Ohtani has been announced as an MVP finalist in the American League. This comes as no surprise as Ohtani has had one of the best seasons in MLB history. The last time we saw anybody do anything close to what Ohtani did, was back when Babe Ruth played. Ohtani’s stats were simply incredible. He finished the season with a 9-2 record on the mound with a 3.18 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 130.1 innings pitched. Oh, and he also hits. Ohtani also had an incredible season at the plate. He slashed .257/ .592/ .965. He finished with 46 home runs, 100 RBIs, and a 4.9 WAR.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO