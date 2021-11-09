State set for legal battle over vaccine mandates for healthcare workers

The State Of South Carolina is soon expected to be involved in another legal fight regarding vaccine mandates. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced plans Monday he plans to fight the mandate for healthcare workers to be vaccinated. This comes on the heels of South Carolina joining the lawsuit over federal vaccine mandates for employers. It also comes just days after Greenville County’s largest employer Prisma Health announced a vaccine mandate for all employers.

Wilson said in a statement “President Biden has once again overstepped his legal authority and overreached his power. The President is not above the law. I fully support the rights of our healthcare heroes in opposition to mandatory COVID vaccines. We intend to file suit in the very near future.”