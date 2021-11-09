CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tom Brady 'Not Commenting' on Aaron Rodgers's Vaccination Status

By Michael Shapiro
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

Tom Brady isn't looking to discuss Aaron Rodgers's vaccination status anytime soon.

Tom Brady was asked about the Aaron Rodgers situation in Green Bay on Monday, but as usual, the GOAT didn't take the bait.

“Of course I figured you’d ask me about this,” Brady said in the latest episode of his Let's Go! podcast. “I figured out I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’s personal situation. Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body."

"But by the way, the TB12 Method is available in paperback where ever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that."

Brady revealed in September he contracted COVID-19 shortly after the Buccaneers' Super Bowl parade in February. He has not personally confirmed his vaccination status, though the Buccaneers do have a 100% vaccination rate.

Rodgers did not play on Sunday as the Packers lost to the Chiefs . He could return to the field in Week 10, when Green Bay hosts Seattle.

Comments / 1

