CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

‘The time has come’: Dylan Alcott to retire from tennis after Australian Open

By Mike Hytner
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a2sbF_0cqgQIaf00
Australia’s Dylan Alcott won the US Open title in September to complete a historic golden slam.

Dylan Alcott, one of Australia’s greatest tennis players, has called time on his celebrated career and will retire from the sport after next year’s Australian Open.

Alcott, who earlier this year became the first man in any form of tennis to earn the calendar year golden slam of all four major titles and Paralympic or Olympic gold, will bid farewell in front of a home crowd at Melbourne Park in January.

Making the announcement on Tuesday, the 30-year-old stressed the importance to him of making one final appearance at the tournament in his home town, where he has accumulated a record seven quad singles titles – all in consecutive years.

“There’s no way I could finish my career a few weeks ago because the US Open was not my home,” Alcott said. “This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life. What better way to finish than in my home in front of crowds.”

Alcott’s triumph at the US Open in September was his third title at Flushing Meadows, adding to his two Wimbledon and three French Open wins in a career haul of 15 grand slam singles titles.

He has also collected eight grand slam doubles titles, along with four Paralympic gold and two silver medals, and lays claim to being the most successful quad tennis player of all time.

“I’ve known this day was coming for a while,” he said. “It’s been an incredible ride and I think the time has come to move onto other things that I do. In saying that, I’m going to train my arse off for the next two months and try and go out on a high.”

He praised the Dutch teenager, Niels Vink, for pushing him to new levels in the most recent US Open final and on Tuesday Alcott said he felt it was the right time to stand aside and let players like Vink rise to prominence.

“The time has come, I feel redundant, I feel old, washed up,” he said. “It’s the next generation’s turn to dominate and get the recognition they deserve. I’m really looking forward to getting out there and doing my thing one more time. We will see what happens. I’m just enjoying the moment.”

Alcott was left a paraplegic after being born with a tumour gripping his spinal cord; surgery meant he would never walk. He was bullied for his disability during his childhood and he revealed after his US Open victory that he used to “hate himself so much”.

“I hated my disability, I didn’t even want to be here any more and then I found tennis and it changed and saved my life,” he said in New York.

Alcott’s talents are not limited to the tennis court. His sporting career began as a wheelchair basketballer – he won Paralympic gold and silver medals with the Australian national team – and he since added several other strings to his bow, notably as a radio DJ and TV commentator.

He has also used his platform to be a vocal advocate for disability rights and helped raise awareness of mental health issues.

“I am so proud and proud of the work we have done, to be honest,” he said. “Being a good tennis player is not the priority of my life. Being a good person is.

“Being a good advocate and changing perceptions for people like me so they can live lives they deserve to live and get the opportunities I have had. I am so lucky.

“We have all done this, my team, family, doubles partner, everybody that is a part of what we do. It is a big juggernaut but it has really changed perceptions, I hope, and I will never forget.”

Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley led tributes at Alcott’s announcement, saying the retiring great is “an incredible person”.

“His influence, infectious personality and positivity has impacted countless people, and across a far wider field than just sport or tennis,” Tiley said.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Wheelchair tennis golden great Alcott to retire at Aussie Open

Wheelchair great Dylan Alcott on Tuesday announced he would retire at the Australian Open in January, fresh off becoming the first man to win a tennis "Golden Slam". The 30-year-old Australian, the most successful quad tennis player in history, with 15 Grand Slam singles and eight doubles titles, said he would compete for the last time at Melbourne Park in the opening Grand Slam of 2022. At the US Open in September Alcott made history as he completed the Golden Slam of winning all four quad singles majors and Paralympics gold in the same year. "This is my home and the Australian Open changed my life, tennis changed my life," he told reporters in Melbourne.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Alcott
Daily Mail

Wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott reveals his shock new career change after confirming he will retire from the sport next year

Australian wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott has announced he is strongly considering a career in politics following his retirement from tennis after the 2022 Australian Open. Mr Alcott, 30, dropped the surprise career-change announcement on Thursday after being named the 2022 Victorian Australian of the Year. Mr Alcott was awarded...
TENNIS
The Independent

T20 World Cup: Australia stun Pakistan in thrilling semi-final as Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade star

Australia are into the T20 World Cup final as a remarkable rescue act from Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade sealed a five-wicket victory over Pakistan at Dubai.Pakistan were heavily fancied to book a showdown against New Zealand on Sunday and that was reinforced when Australia stumbled to 96 for five in pursuit of 172 after Shadab Khan collected his fourth wicket of the innings.But Stoinis and Wade were undeterred, whittling down the target to 22 off the final 12 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand. Wade then ended matters with an over to spare thanks to three sixes in...
WORLD
ktwb.com

Tennis-Paire unconcerned if unvaccinated don’t play Australian Open

(Reuters) – France’s world number 47 Benoit Paire says he does not care that unvaccinated players are unlikely to be able to play in the Australian Open in January, and thinks it could work out to his advantage. Tennis Australia are still negotiating the rules that will govern player access...
TENNIS
jack1065.com

Tennis-Medvedev non-committal over Australian Open participation

(Reuters) – U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev said on Sunday that he was eager to play in the Australian Open in January but could not confirm his participation if only players who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are allowed in Melbourne. Victoria’s premier Daniel Andrews said this week that no...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Tennis Australia#Tennis Tournament#French#Myransomnotes#Dutch
Sporting News

Rafael Nadal eyeing Australian Open after injury-raved year

Rafael Nadal is pushing to play next month's World Tennis Championship in a bid to prepare for an Australian Open tilt. After a persistent left foot injury saw the 20-time grand slam champion withdraw from the US Open and Tokyo Olympics, Nadal has outlined hopes of travelling to Melbourne in January.
TENNIS
kfgo.com

Tennis-‘Haters’ will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev

(Reuters) – World number one Novak Djokovic may not enjoy the same kind of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal but even the Serb’s “real haters” will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said. Djokovic avenged his U.S. Open final loss...
TENNIS
whbl.com

Tennis-Kenin’s father back on coaching team ahead of Australian Open

(Reuters) – Grand Slam champion Sofia Kenin said on Tuesday her father is back on her coaching team after the pair split earlier this year. The 22-year-old shocked the tennis world when she came from behind to defeat Garbine Muguruza and win the 2020 Australian Open, climbing to a career-high ranking of world number four.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Australian Open
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Women's semis get prime time slot in Australian Open shake-up

MELBOURNE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Australian Open will join the other majors in having both men's semi-finals played on the same day from next year with the women's last-four stage matches moving to evening prime time slot as part of fixture shake-up, the organisers said on Friday. The women's...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ireland get all-clear to face New Zealand after second round of Covid testing

Ireland’s players have been given the all-clear to face New Zealand on Saturday after a “potential positive case” of coronavirus proved to be a false alarm.Andy Farrell’s entire squad and management team underwent additional PCR testing on Friday following the news that one player had returned a positive result.The individual and an identified close contact were immediately isolated before further examinations were carried out.📄 PCR Testing carried out earlier today of the Ireland Squad and Management Team has produced no positive Covid-19 results.The Ireland Match Day 23 will line out tomorrow as named earlier this week.#TeamOfUs | #IREvNZL— Irish Rugby...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and reaction from 2021 Autumn internationals

Follow live coverage as England take on Australia in the Autumn Nations Series at Twickenham tonight.Eddie Jones’ side kicked off their autumn with an 11-try rout over Tonga a week ago but things get a whole lot tougher when they welcome their old rivals to HQ on Saturday evening.Jones has been adding fuel to the fire ahead of this contest against his fellow countrymen but his team’s task has been made no easier with the absences of props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge, both having being ruled out after testing positive for Covid. Owen Farrell is back, however, after...
RUGBY
The Guardian

The Guardian

52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy