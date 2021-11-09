CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Congressman Neguse to represent Colorado at UN Climate Conference

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l02dw_0cqgQ7xv00

WASHINGTON — Congressman Joe Neguse, the only member of the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis from the Rocky Mountain West, arrived in Glasgow, Scotland for the UN Climate Change Conference.

Neguse is part of a small delegation led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which includes House Committee Chairs, members of the Climate Crisis Committee and others.The delegation will participate in bilateral meetings, panel discussions and other engagements with global leaders on top climate priorities, including the recent IPCC report, gender equity and public-private sector coordination on climate action.

“In Colorado, we are leading the way on climate science, ingenuity and action. Our state boasts world class universities and laboratories in earth science and climate change, and ambitious local and state government officials who are leading the way with policy action, ” said Congressman Joe Neguse. “As the Congress is poised to pass the Build Back Better Act and deliver on transformational legislation to solve the climate crisis, this visit to Glasgow is essential to assure the world that the U.S. is making good on our promise to lead the globe in action.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, “Together with this outstanding, experienced and diverse delegation including Committee Chairs, Members of the House Select Committee on Climate Crisis and respected Members of Congress, I am honored to once again return to the United Nations Climate Change Conference to convey the strong commitment of the U.S. Congress in addressing this crisis and doing so in a way that puts justice and equity – particularly for indigenous communities – first. As the world faces ‘Code Red for Humanity’ because of the climate crisis, America has the great responsibility and opportunity to meet this moment.”

Congressman Neguse currently serves as Chair of the U.S. Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Lands and leads on legislation such as the 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps Act, proposals to tackle western wildfires and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act.

Recently, Congressman Neguse added four climate resiliency provisions to the House-passed NDAA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Colorado Newsline

Neguse, other U.S. lawmakers in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference

A delegation of Congressional Democrats including Florida Rep. Kathy Castor told conferees Wednesday at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the United States is not just talking, it is acting to reduce pollution, gird against vulnerabilities such as extreme storms, heat and flooding  and demonstrate how major polluters can change. “America is back […] The post Neguse, other U.S. lawmakers in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Governor Brown heads to Scotland for UN climate conference

SALEM, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown announced Friday that she is headed to Glasgow, Scotland to attend the ongoing 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties — commonly referred to as COP26 — to discuss the impacts of climate change on Oregonians and the actions the state has taken to reduce carbon emissions and transition to clean energy.
SALEM, OR
Colorado Newsline

Colorado’s Rep. Jackson to talk environmental justice at UN climate summit

Government leaders from around the world have convened in Glasgow for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, and a state lawmaker who has helped lead environmental justice efforts in Colorado is among them. Rep. Dominique Jackson, a Democrat from Aurora, is attending COP26 as part of a delegation organized by […] The post Colorado’s Rep. Jackson to talk environmental justice at UN climate summit appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate Science#Economy#Un Climate Conference#House Committee Chairs#Ipcc#The U S Congress#National Parks#Forests And Public Lands#Centur
brproud.com

Gov. Edwards moderating panel at UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties

GLASGOW, La. (BRPROUD) – Governor John Bel Edwards has been busy taking part in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties. On Wednesday, November 3, Edwards is scheduled to “moderate the Onward and Upward: State and Federal Collaboration to Confront the Climate Crisis panel discussion with Special Climate Envoy John Kerry, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis,” according to the Office of the Governor.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

UN climate conference heads tentatively towards a deal

GLASGOW (Reuters) -U.N. climate talks in Scotland appeared to be tentatively heading for a deal on Saturday that conference host Britain said would keep alive a goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius to maintain a realistic chance of avoiding catastrophe. Alok Sharma, the conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop chairman, urged...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
Denver Post

Neguse and Gibbs: Invest in Colorado’s forests with Build Back Better Act

Last year’s record-setting wildfire season in Colorado was a wake-up call. The Cameron Peak and East Troublesome Fires, which burned nearly 400,000 acres combined, threatened homes, businesses, wildlife, and local water supplies. In the wake of these fires, our communities were left with a massive recovery price tag and dwindling...
COLORADO STATE
Denver Post

Colorado students combat climate warming, join UN COP26 summit in Scotland

Colorado State University student Kaydee Barker rides buses or her bicycle for transport, buys only used clothing, and eats vegetarian local food — aligning her actions with efforts to contain climate warming. She’s among the students and researchers from Colorado universities who went to Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 climate...
COLORADO STATE
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot

A new report says pro-Trump rally organizers regularly met with Republican members of Congress or their top staff in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Two protest organizers, who were not named because they are cooperating with the House select committee’s investigation into the insurrection, told Rolling Stone on Sunday that “a dozen” GOP lawmakers or their teams were involved in planning briefings about objecting to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over former President Donald Trump.
PROTESTS
KXRM

KXRM

2K+
Followers
965
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy