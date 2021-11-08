NBA Twitter reacts to the Warriors beating the Rockets

The Golden State Warriors may not have a realistic shot to challenge their 73-win record, but this might be the most statistically impressive team of Steph Curry’s career through the first nine games of the season.

Following a win over the Houston Rockets to improve to 8-1, the Warriors have the No. 1 scoring offense in the NBA, the No. 1 defensive rating (by a significant margin) and the No. 1 net rating. Golden State has the top winning percentage in the league, and there’s no denying at the moment the Warriors are the best team in basketball.

Here’s what fans and analysts had to say about the Warriors’ win over the Rockets at home: