Ultra-Low Mileage 2001 Honda Accord

This year's SEMA auto show is gearing up to be one of the best yet, and judging by some of the builds we've seen so far, show-goers can expect a massively diverse display of cars. We've covered some amazing builds heading to SEMA, from massively powerful Nissan Skylines all the way through to art cars and rat rods. Eneos, Japan's largest oil company, is sending its own envoy of special cars to this year's show, and one of our favorites is Faruk Kugay's 1985 BMW 318i. Faruk Kugay, in addition to being a Formula Drift Pro driver, had a share of the limelight when he competed in the Netflix series Hyperdrive, and comes to SE with a drift-ready E30 fitted with an F20C motor out of a Honda S2000. We're in love.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO