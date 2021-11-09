CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegan County, MI

Police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with deer in Allegan County

The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after hitting a deer Saturday evening in Casco Township. Jace Paul...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MLive

Man pinned inside car after crashing due to weather conditions

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Authorities rescued a driver who was pinned inside his car after he slid off the road and crashed into a culvert Friday night. Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 9:23 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, near 48th Avenue and Ransom Street in Zeeland Township, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Woman, 83, in critical condition after four-vehicle crash on 28th Street in Wyoming

WYOMING, MI - A woman, 83, was seriously injured following a collision with a semitrailer and two other vehicles Thursday afternoon in Wyoming, police said. The Nov. 11 collision occurred on 28th Street, east of Bryon Center Avenue, according to a statement from the Wyoming Police Department. The woman was transported to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
WYOMING STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Northern Michigan

GAYLORD, MI -- A 38-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly struck a motorcycle driver head on while under the influence. According to the Gaylord Police Department, Douglas Bunker was traveling near South Otsego Avenue and Johnson Road in his truck when he hit the motorcycle being driven by a 49-year-old man.
GAYLORD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casco Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Casco Township, MI
Accidents
City
Casco Township, MI
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Kalamazoo Gazette

4 dead in plane crash on Beaver Island

BEAVER ISLAND, MI -- Four people were killed in a plane crash on Beaver Island Saturday afternoon, according to 9&10 news. A commuter plane crashed while flying into Welke Airport on the evening of Nov. 13, the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office told 9&10 News. Two people, including an 11-year-old girl...
PETOSKEY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Police#Accident
The Ann Arbor News

Three juveniles accused of using social media for ‘sextortion’ in Northern Michigan

WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Three juveniles have been arrested on felony charges after an investigation allegedly revealed social media threats, intimidation and “sextortion” toward high school students in Northern Michigan. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post apprehended two local juveniles and one out-of-state juvenile after the in-depth investigation...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
15K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy