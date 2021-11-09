CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard protests over mold and mice put campus housing contract under scrutiny

By Lauren Lumpkin
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - When Autumn Hester arrived at Howard University in August, moving into a campus quadrangle named after Harriet Tubman, she was convinced she had arrived at "the mecca, the place of greatness," she said. She had heard stories about the elite, historically Black university in the nation's capital...

