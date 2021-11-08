CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Navy selects first woman to go directly into flying the F-35C after earning her wings

By Diana Stancy Correll
MilitaryTimes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy Lt. j.g. Suzelle Thomas is the first woman in the service to go directly from flight school to flying the F-35C Lightning II, after earning her Wings of Gold last month. While there are currently three women in the Navy who have transitioned from other aircraft to fly the F-35C,...

www.militarytimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

USS Gettysburg’s 6-year overhaul is finally over; cruiser has brand new combat system

After six years, the cruiser USS Gettysburg is out of the BAE shipyard after an overhaul that should keep the 30-year-old ship in action into the late 2030s. The Navy has been trying for years to figure out how it wants to carry out its aging cruisers’ key missions: defending carrier strike groups against air and missile attacks and carrying missiles with their 122 vertical launching cells anywhere in the world.
MILITARY
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

U.S. Navy’s $13 Billion Supercarrier Will Sail in 2022

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. The $13 billion USS Gerald R. Ford is scheduled to...
MILITARY
Army Times

Green Beret NCO dies during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg

A Special Forces soldier died Wednesday after a “sudden, unexpected medical event” during physical fitness training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, 1st Special Forces Command said in a statement Friday morning. Sgt. 1st Class Calvin T. Rockward, 38, was attending the Special Forces Warrant Officer Technical and Tactical Certification Course...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
California State
State
Alabama State
thedrive

This Is Our First Look At The USS Connecticut After Its Underwater Collision

The Navy remains tight-lipped as to what the nuclear submarine hit in the South China Sea and the damage that was done. One of the Navy's prized Seawolf class nuclear fast-attack submarines, the USS Connecticut (SSN-22), slammed into a "submerged object" on Oct. 2, 2021. After it was clear that the submarine was stable and its reactor was safe to operate, it limped from the South China Sea, where the collision reportedly occurred, back to the sprawling U.S. naval facility in Guam, where the damage would be assessed and the accident investigated. The Navy has remained very tight-lipped about what it thinks Connecticut collided with, or if it has any idea what it was at all. You can read about some of the possibilities here. As of today, no pictures of the stricken submarine have surfaced, which is somewhat remarkable, although there have been plenty of misrepresented images floating around social media that claim to show the damage. Now, The War Zone has obtained satellite imagery that shows Connecticut tied up to the pier in Guam — the first public image of the submarine since the incident.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IBTimes

US Submarine Commander Fired After Crash Into Sea Mountain

The US Navy on Thursday sacked the commanding officer, executive officer and top enlisted sailor of a nuclear-powered submarine that crashed into an underwater mountain, saying the October 2 accident was preventable. Commander Cameron Aljilani and two others were removed from their positions following an investigation into the crash in...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Wilkie
Interesting Engineering

Navy Unveiled a Vision of Its F/A-XX Fighter for Next-Gen Air Dominance

As the U.S. finds itself in a new strategic environment where it has to counter the rising influence of China, along with its old adversary, Russia, the U.S. Navy has released a vision document for the early part of the next decade, superseding its vision for 2025. Among its priorities is the next-generation fighter aircraft dubbed F/A-XX that is expected to replace the aging fleet of its Super Hornet.
MILITARY
countrymessenger.com

Why this US Army tank unit proudly calls itself ‘The Bastards’

"It’s okay. We deserve it." I never hesitate to identify as a Bastard. More than once I’ve heard surprised reactions to the moniker. Should the term “Bastards” be changed? Isn’t it insensitive at best or inflammatory at worst? I would argue that not using “Task Force Bastard” is a disservice to the military, our soldiers, and our unit’s heritage, although I acknowledge that most don’t know the history behind the name. If they did I’m certain they’d use the term out of a sense of duty.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy#Fly#Hazing#Wings Of Gold#U S Naval Academy#Strike Fighter Squadron#Italian#Cmdr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
MilitaryTimes

Aircraft maintenance squadron commander at Nellis ousted

The commander of a maintenance squadron at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada was removed from his post last month over a “loss of trust and confidence in his ability to lead,” a spokesman at the base confirmed to Air Force Times. Maj. Burton Field, who oversaw the 757th Aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy