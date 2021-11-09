CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines teen remains in critical condition after being shot in the head

By Zach Fisher
WHO 13
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old on Sunday.

The boy was shot in the head around 11:23 a.m. at 17th Street and Forest Avenue, right by Evelyn K. Davis Park. The boy remains in critical condition as of Monday evening, according to police.

Crime scene units were back on the scene on Monday looking for more evidence to help the investigation.

“The investigation is making good progress,” said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. “Our detectives have been here since the incident happened. Our crime scene investigators are scouring every inch to see if there is anything that might help us piece this all together.”

Parizek mentioned that the department knows that more than one shot was fired. Concerned neighbors were watching the investigations unit work on Monday. One of the neighbors who lives close to the shooting responded to the scene and provided CPR to the victim until the police arrived.

“The folks in that neighborhood are some really good-hearted people. They were super supportive of us and doing everything they could to help,” said Parizek.

The incident occurred right next to the park and near King Elementary School. So far there have been no arrests made. People with any information are asked to call Detective Jason Hays at 515-237-1552 or Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

