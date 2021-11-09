Sonoma County: there’s still time to get vaccinated ahead for Thanksgiving gatherings

Sonoma County health officials on Monday advised against holiday travel for local residents who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

And for those who have not been inoculated, “full protection” can still be achieved in time for Thanksgiving festivities via the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, officials said.

“There is still time for you to get vaccinated before the holidays, but you need to act quickly,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a press statement. “We do not want to see another surge in cases like we witnessed last year over the holidays.”

It takes two weeks to become fully protected against COVID-19 after receiving the single-dose of the J & vaccine. If vaccinated now, full protection from the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines would take well over a month to achieve.

People must wait 21 and 28 days between Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, respectively, and then wait another two weeks for full protection.

Officials said those who have been vaccinated should take steps to protect themselves and ensure they have proper vaccine and testing documents necessary for some destinations, airlines and events. Everyone, even fully vaccinated individuals, are required to wear a mask on public transportation and follow international travel recommendations.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:

* Those not fully vaccinated wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth if you are in public indoor settings.

* Even those who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask in public indoor settings in communities with substantial to high transmission.

* Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces; if you are sick or have symptoms, don’t travel, host or attend a gathering; and get tested if you have COVID-19 symptoms or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

Under CDC guidelines, Sonoma County currently has moderate virus transmission. But local officials warn that holiday season’s colder weather could result in an increase in cases.

“We anticipate as people move back inside, we will experience and increase in cases, but the question is how much,” said Sonoma County spokesman Paul Gullixson.

Though travel for unvaccinated people is not advised, the CDC says those who must should, among other things, get tested before and after their trip.

On Monday, officials reported two more COVID-19-related fatalities in Sonoma County, bringing the total pandemic death toll to 410. The two deaths include a vaccinated man between 60 and 70 who died Oct. 15; and an unvaccinated woman between 70 and 80 who died Oct. 25.

The woman lived in a residential care facility, and both she and the male had underlying health problems, officials said.

According to state public health data, there were 28 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday. That number has begun to increase since Oct. 22, when there were 17.

The average daily number of people hospitalized this fall is about the same as last fall, just before winter hospitalizations spiked to more than 100 in early January — a month that saw 70 local residents die of COVID-related illness.

