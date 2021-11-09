CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico arrests businessman in Pegasus spyware case

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican prosecutors say they have arrested a businessman on charges he used the Pegasus spyware to spy on a journalist....

abc17news.com

Comments / 1

US News and World Report

Mexico Detains Man Implicated in Pegasus Spy Plot Against Journalist

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Mexican man was arrested on allegations of cyber spying on a journalist using Pegasus, a global spy tool that has been used to hack smartphones, according to the attorney general on Monday. The suspect was detained last week in the central city of Queretaro and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Mexico makes first arrest in Pegasus espionage scandal

Santiago de Querétaro, State of Querétaro — The Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reports the arrest of one of those believed involved in Pegasus espionage. According to the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), Juan Carlos G, involved in illegal espionage with the Pegasus software during...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Axios

U.S. blacklists Israeli firm NSO after Pegasus spyware scandal

The U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday added Israeli cyber intelligence companies NSO and Candiru to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States. Why it matters: This is the first time the U.S. government has targeted Israeli...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Hungarian official: Government bought, used Pegasus spyware

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A senior official with Hungary’s ruling party has acknowledged for the first time that the government has purchased a powerful spyware tool, which was allegedly used to target the digital devices of several journalists, businesspeople and an opposition politician. It was the first time a Hungarian official confirmed the government’s use of the Pegasus spyware, which infiltrates phones to collect personal and location data and can surreptitiously control the phone’s microphones and cameras. The official insisted Thursday that Hungary’s security services and Interior Ministry had acted legally in every case of surveillance. But opposition politicians have demanded answers to why Pegasus was used to spy on critical journalists and businesspeople.
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

How Pegasus took spyware's potency to a new level

Spyware is used by law enforcement and intelligence agencies to track criminals and terrorists. In the hands of repressive governments, it can be a tool used against enemies. Human rights groups accuse Israeli software maker NSO and its Pegasus technology of enabling some governments to snoop on journalists, activists and business executives. While the company says it has controls in place to minimize such misuse, it was among those singled out in November as part of a U.S. government effort to combat cyber threats.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Idaho8.com

Phones of Palestinian NGO workers infected with Pegasus spyware, rights groups say

Phones belonging to six people working for Palestinian NGOs were hacked with Israeli technology firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, rights groups say. Dublin-based rights group Front Line Defenders (FLD) said it began investigating the devices — all iPhones — last month after it was contacted by Ramallah-based civil society group Al Haq about a possible infection of a phone belonging to one of its staff.
TECHNOLOGY
Comments / 0

