CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Ruled out

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Haliburton (back) won't play in Monday's game against the Suns, Jason Anderson...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

LeBron James hits Cavs rookie Evan Mobley with the ultimate praise

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Davis
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Buddy Hield
fadeawayworld.net

The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Boston Celtics And Free Damian Lillard

Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out Kendrick Perkins After He Selected 5 Toughest Players In The NBA: "Jokic Literally Grew Up In A War Zone And Survived Multiple NATO Bombings But He’s Not Tough?"

The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
NBA
thespun.com

LeBron James Lookalike Has NBA Fans Losing Their Minds

Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks

The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
NBA
FanSided

Minnesota Timberwolves: 3 takeaways from blowout loss to LA Clippers

The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy