Kings' Tyrese Haliburton: Ruled out

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James had some praise for the Cleveland Cavaliers big man Evan Mobley following Friday’s game where the rookie finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Postgame, LeBron had this to say about Mobley. Via Ball is Life:. “He’s going to be a damn good basketball...
In case y’all forgot, Derrick Rose still holds the record for being the youngest ever NBA MVP. The New York Knicks star made history several years ago when he bagged the coveted individual award at the age of 22. Right now, though, it looks like his son PJ is going to be gunning for that same record soon.
After shooting just 5/21 in a win against the Los Angeles Lakers on opening night, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry started on fire against the LA Clippers on Thursday night. His offensive explosion had the NBA world buzzing all night. Steph Curry started off the game perfect from the...
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard understands the sentiments of those questioning why he’s in the Top 75 list over the likes of Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady, Vince Carter and other NBA legends. However, he wants his detractors to know one thing: he wasn’t the one who made the list!
Two teams that receive a ton of interest on a weekly basis are the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers. The Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in American sports, having some of the greatest teams come together in Boston including the Bill Russell-led squads that won multiple championships. But the last time the franchise won a title was in 2008, meaning 13 empty seasons have passed.
The Los Angeles Lakers received a vintage Russell Westbrook performance on Tuesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He had easily his best game in purple and gold, as he finally got going after struggling for a few weeks. Westbrook finished the game with 33 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists,...
It remains unclear what caused the issue, but Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says that Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have moved past their verbal altercation that took place on the Warriors bench on Wednesday. “They hashed it out afterward,” Kerr said on Thursday. “They’re good. “One of the things...
The recent altercations in the NBA have given room for pundits to give their two cents on who the tough players are in the league, and Kendrick Perkins took the opportunity to say his piece. What birthed this conversation was the squabble between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris.
Sunday night, a photo of a LeBron James lookalike went viral on social media, during the Lakers’ win over the Rockets at Staples Center. While LeBron was on the floor, with the Lakers up on the Rockets, 40-24, a man who looks stunningly similar to LeBron appeared in the background.
The growing disconnect between Marvin Bagley III and the Sacramento Kings has been brewing for a while now. The latest flare-up occurred during their latest game against the Phoenix Suns, where Bagley reportedly disobeyed the orders of head coach Luke Walton. According to a report from Kings reporter Sean Cunningham, Marvin Bagley was asked to […] The post Marvin Bagley’s defiant move against Kings coach Luke Walton could expedite trade talks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
Ricky Rubio has been one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ best players so far this season. During the 2021-22 campaign, the 31-year-old has averaged 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc. Rubio is set to become an unrestricted free agent in...
Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
LeBron James is not one to hold back his tongue when he sees a fellow hooper balling out. On this occasion, Bronny James is on the receiving end of LBJ's praises as he reacted to a video of the teenager throwing it down with authority. "Scary hours coming soon!" Those...
Scottie Pippen's memoir 'Unguardable' is finally out, and we're learning how he really felt about Michael Jordan during these years. The former small forward seemed to have a pretty good relationship with MJ during their time in Chicago, but Scottie has made sure to shut that down. A couple of...
The Minnesota Timberwolves had an opportunity to put the NBA on notice to start the 2021-22 season. With seven of their first eight games coming at home and many of those against below average and/or injured opponents, the Timberwolves could have given themselves a little cushion for the grueling mid-season schedule in the Western Conference. Instead, after Friday’s 104-84 loss to the Clippers, the Wolves are on a four-game losing streak and are staring down a four-game road trip.
