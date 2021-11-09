UPDATE: Semi-Truck driver killed in Lower Valley wreck identified; Cause of wreck, power outage revealed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tuesday afternoon, officials with El Paso Police Department released the name of the truck driver killed in Monday afternoon’s wreck involving two semi tractor trailers and a string of power poles at a busy industrial park in the Lower Valley,

32-year-old Sergio Enrique Lome Orozco, of Juarez, was killed when his semi-truck was struck by another tractor trailer driven by 61-year-old Jose Jesus Reyes, also of Juarez.

Police say that Lome Orozco parked his truck in the right lane, facing westbound on Rio Del Norte. Reyes’ truck, which had been traveling at what police call a ‘high rate of speed’ approached the intersection. Reyes slammed on the brakes, causing the truck to overturn and strike both Lome Orozco’s truck and nearby powerlines.

Officials say Orozco was killed, while Reyes was uninjured. EPPD investigators added the wreck was caused as a combined result of Orozco parking in the street and Reyes’ ‘possibly speeding’ and failing to control his speed.

The wreck also knocked out power for 3000 customers, left the Ysleta Port of Entry on a backup generator, and took out not only power lines, but telecommunication and cable lines.

