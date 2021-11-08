Teaser for new 'Call of Duty: Warzone' map comes by way of bizarre jacket patch

Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map isn’t due out until next month but a strange teaser for it came from an executive’s jacket, Charlie Intel reported Thursday.

Pelle Sjoenell, the chief creative officer at Activision Blizzard, shared a rather peculiar patch sewn into his jacket: a layout of Call of Duty: Warzone’s Caldera map. Yes, it’s a pretty strange way to reveal something like this, but fun nonetheless. Looking closer at the photo, it refers to the map as Operation Alpha and sets it in the 1940s. Make sense, as this would make Caldera line up nicely with Call of Duty: Vanguard for some cross-promotion.

Check out the photo of Caldera in Call of Duty: Warzone for yourself below. You’ll likely need either a magnifying glass or a telescope to make out all the details, though. My advice is to squint hard after blowing up the image.

It’ll be interesting to see more from Caldera in the coming weeks but Activision Blizzard is likely focused on Call of Duty: Vanguard for now. We had a chance to review the game, finding it to be too by the numbers. Not even cheeky self-referential humor could sage this one.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.