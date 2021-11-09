These 'League of Legends' fans went ballistic over the 2021 Worlds outcome

So the 2021 League of Legends World Championships went down on Saturday where Edward Gaming came out on top. Chinese fans were, well, pretty happy with the outcome — taking to the streets in mass celebrations all over the country.

It’s no secret that League of Legends is huge, yet nothing demonstrates how it puts the “global” in global esports like the reactions from fans in China seeing one of their teams crowned as champions. Once Edward Gaming came out on top, a flood of celebration videos hit social media like a tidal wave of joy. It’s was a sight to behold. Like, the sort of crowds you expect from big mainstream sports, not a video game!

The footage is, frankly, totally unreal. If you were to show it to someone without any context, I bet they would assume the reactions were from a big FIFA match. Below are some of the biggest crowds reacting to Edward Gaming’s win. Rest assured, your jaw will hit the floor.

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Metallica concert or esports event? You decide.

University dorms positively exploded!

Edward Gaming have just a few fans, eh?