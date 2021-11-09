CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

DA taps outside legal team to review hundreds of cases linked to former cop in The Dalles

The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wasco County’s top prosecutor has tapped outside attorneys with a Portland-based legal project focused on preventing...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Newberg schools superintendent breaks silence over dismissal

The superintendent of Newberg schools made his first public comments on Thursday since the school board voted him out earlier in the week. “I’m overwhelmed by this show of support,” Joe Morelock said. “I hope that you continue to support the schools every single day and don’t let the messages get you down.”
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: 1,811 cases, 20 deaths

The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 20 COVID-related deaths and 1,811 coronavirus cases. Friday’s numbers included a two-day period covering the Veterans Day holiday, when the state did not publicly update coronavirus statistics. A new forecast by Oregon Health & Science University indicates hospitalizations will hover near current levels...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
67K+
Followers
32K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy