Astronauts Rely on Diapers as SpaceX Crew-2 Mission Has Toilet Failure

By Lewin Day
 5 days ago
The issue follows similar problems on the SpaceX Inspiration4 mission in September. SpaceX has a problem, and it's a messy one at that. The toilet on the Crew-2 capsule has failed, leaving the astronauts short of somewhere to relieve themselves when nature calls, reports the New York Times. The...

