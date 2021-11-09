CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Evangelist Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery on Monday to treat a condition which had developed in recent months, a spokesman said....

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
mpacorn.com

Mending hearts without surgery

Elena Veytsman did not have a name until she was 7 months old. Doctors in Azerbaijani, Turkey, told her mother that the little girl, born premature, would not survive due to a hole in her heart. Veytsman was born with ventricular septal defect, a birth defect comprising a hole in...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
physiciansweekly.com

Nearly 50% of Terminally Hospitalized Kids Undergo Surgery

Results highlight importance of both surgical and multidisciplinary care in these children. Almost 50% of children hospitalized for a terminal condition undergo surgery, most commonly to address hardware or catheter issues. Researchers concluded, therefore, that pediatric surgical care is an important piece of end-of-life care for such hospitalized children. Other...
KIDS
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

COVID cases are declining nationwide, but the pandemic is far from over. New daily cases continue to hover around 70,000. It's important to remain vigilant about symptoms of the virus. Nearly all new COVID cases are now caused by the highly infectious Delta variant, and research and doctors' anecdotal reports indicate that the symptoms are slightly different. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Broken heart syndrome on the rise for women over 50, study finds

In times of extreme unexpected stress, a person’s heart can change shape, causing chest pain and other symptoms of a heart attack but without clogged arteries. It’s called takotsubo cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome — because it can happen in times of grief after a loved one recently died — and the vast majority of patients are women.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WSPY NEWS

Fourteenth District Congresswoman to Undergo Surgery

14th District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood announced that she will undergo surgery to remove uterine fibroids at the University of Chicago Medical Center Thursday. Underwood will recover in Illinois and continue her work in representing the 14th District. She thanks the team of doctors, nurses, and support professionals at UChicago Medicine...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franklin Graham
Person
Billy Graham
Fox News

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

FIRST ON FOX: Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement...
ROCHESTER, MN
foxla.com

Franklin Graham undergoes heart surgery

Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and the global charity Samaritan's Purse, underwent heart surgery on Monday at the Mayo Clinic. "Franklin Graham successfully underwent a specialized heart surgery today at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota," Mark Barber, Graham's spokesman, wrote in a statement to Fox News. "In recent months, Franklin had developed constrictive pericarditis, inflammation, and hardening of the sac around the heart that compresses the heart and prevents it from working properly. The surgery involved removing the pericardium.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy