New York Announces New Guidance, Resources to Vaccinate Children

By Bobby Welber
 5 days ago
New York State has announced new guidance and resources to support parents getting their children vaccinated. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new website, clinical guidance as well as additional information and resources in the effort to vaccinate New York State's 5-11-year-old children against COVID-19....

‘Historic Investment’ in Hudson Valley Will Help New York Middle Class

A brand-new "state-of-the-art training facility" in the Hudson Valley is being called a "historic investment" that will help many New Yorkers. On Wednesday, New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon kicked off National Apprenticeship Week a few days early, joining the North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters for the Rock Tavern Training Center’s ribbon-cutting event.
Metro North Continues “This Gift” to Riders Through End of 2021

Metro North is continuing to give a gift to all of its riders through the end of 2021. Ah, so thoughtful and you didn't even know that they were going to get you something. "The gift" as it is, is off-peak fare pricing for all trains, all days, all times, now through the end of the year. So, here is the question for you now, what are you going to do in New York City to take advantage of the off-peak pricing. A reminder that you will need to wear a mask while riding the train or any version of public transportation.
Anti-Drunk Driving Technology To Come In All New Vehicles in the Hudson Valley?

Will all new vehicles on Hudson Valley roads be equipped with built-in technology to stop drunk drivers? There have already been ignition interlock devices for some time for those who have been convicted of drunk driving. There are also infrared cameras in some models that monitor a motorists' behavior behind the wheel. But Congress feels that is not enough, and now they're pushing all automakers for more action to cut back on drunk driving-related fatalities.
Can You Recycle Your Old Cell Phone Anywhere in New York State?

So you now have a few of these things, just hanging out in a drawer somewhere? What are we talking about? Those old cell phones that worked really well when you first got them, but then over time, because of updates and battery life, they bothered you just enough that they no longer had a place in your life, so you replaced them.
Woman Hits Gas Pump After Driving Drunk on Route 9W, Police

An alleged drunk woman drove into a gas pump after driving erratically on Route 9W in the Hudson Valley. On Friday around 8:45 p.m., the Saugerties Police Department received a 911 call reporting an erratic vehicle traveling on Route 9W in Barclay Heights. Additional information indicated that the driver drove...
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water

A non-profit organization tested water supplies across the Hudson Valley and New York state and discovered chemicals that could cause cancer. Earlier this month the Environmental Working Group (EWG), a non-profit environmental company, released its 2021 Tapwater Database. "If you've ever wondered what's actually in your tap water, we have...
New York State Sending 50 Children To College For Free

Here's how you can get New York State to pay for your child to go to college for free. With room and board included. On Monday, during a COVID-19 briefing at the Mount Vernon Neighborhood Health Center in Westchester County, Governor Kathy Hochul announced new efforts to support vaccinating 5- to 11-year-olds, including the launch of a new vaccine incentive program - 'Vaccinate, Educate, Graduate' - for young New Yorkers.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson

Barstool's Dave Portnoy finally came to the Mid-Hudson Region to give a "One Bite Review" on what he was told is "great pizza" from the Mid-Hudson Valley. Dave Portnoy has become an internet celebrity. He's the founder of the sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports. Portnoy's now-famous "One Bite...
People Are Still Testing Positive for COVID, Like Me

Working through quarantine isn't much fun at all, but necessary. Like many of you, I thought that by now I had made it through the tough part of the COVID-19 pandemic pretty much unscathed. I haven't been sick once, nothing, the only place it really hurt me was in the pocketbook just like it has for many of you, but I can deal with that. That was until this week.
Beware of the Scariest Highway Exit in the Hudson Valley

This off ramp is an accident waiting to happen. There's no doubt in my mind that this is the most terrifying exit in our entire region and something needs to be done. New York state has its fair share of inconsiderate drivers. We can admit that many of them are just plain awful who ignore some of the most basic rules and courtesies. According to Strong Tie Insurance, some of the common causes of vehicle accidents in America are driving while intoxicated, driving while distracted and driving over the speed limit.
2021 Light Up Contest Rules

2. Eligibility: Townsquare Media Inc. Giveaways (the “Giveaways”) are open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). Employees of Townsquare Media Inc., their advertising or promotion agencies, those involved in the production, development, implementation or handling of Giveaways, any agents acting for, or on behalf of the above entities, their respective parent companies, officers, directors, subsidiaries, affiliates, licensees, service providers, prize suppliers any other person or entity associated with the Giveaways (collectively “Giveaway Entities”) and/or the immediate family (spouse, parents, siblings and children) and household members (whether related or not) of each such employee, are not eligible. All U.S., federal, state and local laws and regulations apply. Void in Quebec, Puerto Rico and where prohibited by law.
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

