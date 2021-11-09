New York Announces New Guidance, Resources to Vaccinate Children

Metro North is continuing to give a gift to all of its riders through the end of 2021. Ah, so thoughtful and you didn't even know that they were going to get you something. "The gift" as it is, is off-peak fare pricing for all trains, all days, all times, now through the end of the year. So, here is the question for you now, what are you going to do in New York City to take advantage of the off-peak pricing. A reminder that you will need to wear a mask while riding the train or any version of public transportation.

15 HOURS AGO